It was the beginning of the end for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial on Thursday, as prosecutors began their closing arguments, spotlighting how Combs used violence and influence to execute a series of “brutal crimes.”

“The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” assistant U.S. attorney Christy Slavik told the jury in the prosecution’s closing arguments, according to the Associated Press. “He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.”

She added that there is evidence of his alleged criminal conspiracies that trace back over 20 years, noting the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and his former assistant Capricorn Clark, as detailed over the previous weeks of the trial. Another example mentioned was the alleged bombing of musician Kid Cudi’s car, among other crimes — all of which she said Combs was able to orchestrate through his platform and his loyal staff.

During her remarks, the jury was shown images of the individuals Combs allegedly conspired with, images of evidence — including alleged drug distribution of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA — and excerpts from testimonies, per the AP.

“Over the last several weeks, you’ve learned a lot about Sean Combs,” Slavik said at the beginning of her statements. “He’s the leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn’t take no for an answer. And now you know about many crimes he committed with members of his enterprise.”

Slavik also brought up Combs’ alleged mistreatment of Ventura, whom he was in a relationship with for 11 years and is the woman seen in the Intercontinental Hotel footage from 2016 that CNN released in March 2024. Slavik stated that Combs continuously “threatened and manipulated” Ventura and another unnamed ex-girlfriend into having “sex with escorts for his own entertainment,” and leaned on “silence and shame” to keep his abuse covered up. With the help of his team of employees, including bodyguards and assistants, Combs was able to facilitate and continue on with his abusive acts, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant was a powerful man, but he became more powerful and dangerous because of his inner circle, his businesses — the enterprise,” Slavik said, adding that Combs and his entourage “committed hundreds of racketeering acts.”

While Combs’ legal team shut down the racketeering charge, claiming his staff didn’t agree to take part in any plot, Slavik noted their involvement in the alleged kidnappings and drug deliveries support the prosecution’s arguments.

The jury is set to hear Combs’ closing arguments on Friday and prosecution’s rebuttal before deliberation, which could happen as early as that afternoon, begins.

Combs’ trial has lasted over six weeks, and 34 witnesses have testified for the jury. Combs’ team maintains that the music mogul did participate in domestic violence but denies he’s broken any federal laws.

On Wednesday, prosecutors tightened its racketeering conspiracy charges against the mogul, removing claims of arson and kidnapping one day before closing arguments were set to begin, according to The Independent. In a letter to the judge, prosecution stated it would be dropping three claims related to the racketeering conspiracy in an effort to “streamline” jury instructions. While the racketeering conspiracy charge is still part of the listed accused crimes, prosecution removed jury instructions connected to the attempted kidnapping, attempted arson and the facilitation of sex trafficking.

Combs was hit with five federal counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, which he's pleaded not guilty to.




















