Diddy Witness Says He Dangled Her Off a 17-Story Balcony, Still Has ‘Nightmares and Paranoia’

As the trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continued on Wednesday, a woman testified that she still suffers nightmares and paranoia after the rap mogul held her over a 17th floor apartment balcony in 2016.

The incident allegedly happened at the home of Combs’ ex-girlfriend and principal witness Cassie Ventura, who previously shared details of the harrowing assault on her friend, Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan, the Associated Press reported.

Bongolan, a graphic designer, told the jury on Wednesday, “I have night terrors and paranoia and I would scream in my sleep sometimes.” She said that the trauma from the event had “dissipated a little” in the past nine years, but that she had a nightmare as recently as a few days ago.

She said that she was at Cassie’s apartment when Combs barged in, lifted her up and held her over the railing for an estimated 10 to 15 seconds.

“I was scared to fall,” she said, adding that Combs yelled at her throughout. He then allegedly pulled her back in and threw her on a piece of balcony furniture. According to The Guardian, jurors were shown photos of the bruises sustained from the alleged assault.

Bongolan said Cassie, who had been sleeping in her bedroom, then emerged and asked Combs: “Did you just hang her over the balcony?” Bongolan explained that when Combs realized Cassie was also in the apartment, he left.

Bongolan further claimed that on another occasion when they were Malibu, Combs told her, “I’m the devil and I could kill you.”

She also corroborated Cassie’s previous accounts of Combs’ abusive behavior, testifying that she saw her friend with a black eye or bruises on multiple occasions and once saw the rapper throw a knife at his ex.

She testified that since the alleged assault, she still opens doors carefully and glances into rooms before entering. She also admitted to taking drugs given to her by Combs, but is one of the witnesses who was granted immunity after initially refusing to testify.

After video of Combs beating Cassie in a hotel resurfaced, he admitted to physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, but has strongly denied any of the sexual assault allegations.

Prosecutors may wrap up their case next week, The Guardian reports, although the trial is expected to continue through July.