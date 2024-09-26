Diddy’s Lawyer Suggests Rapper Stockpiled Baby Oil Because ‘There’s a Costco Right Down the Street’ | Video

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told a reporter that the rapper stockpiled baby oil in his home simply because he likes to shop in bulk. “I mean, there’s a Costco right down the street,” he said. “I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.”

“And this is consensual adults doing what consensual adults do,” he added. “We can’t get too puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing, because if it was, there’d be no more people.”

Combes was arrested and charged with three federal counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. A judge denied his team’s request for bail, and noted that Combs’ resources make him a flight risk.

Diddy’s lawyer claims that Diddy has so much baby oil because he lives down the street from Costco and buys in bulk. pic.twitter.com/SsuztvDTbB — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 25, 2024

The indictment, which was unsealed Tuesday, accused Combs and associates of having “engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

The indictment also indicated at least 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized from Combs’ home during raids earlier this year. Combs was accused of having organized “Freak Offs” which were described as “elaborate sex performances” in which “force, threats of force, and coercion” was used “to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.” The rapper was further accused of recording the events.

Following his arrest, Agnifilo told TMZ on his way into the courthouse that his client will “fight like hell.”

“Sean Diddy Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community,” Agnifilo said. “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

You can watch the interview with Marc Agnifilo in the video above.