HBO Max Wades Into the ‘Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas Movie?’ Debate

HBO Max is throwing its hat into one of the longest-running debates in Hollywood: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie? — by trying to delicately find a middle ground.

The streaming service is rolling out a “Holiday Wonderland” page that lists all of its Christmas-themed and Christmas-adjacent movies and TV shows. Guess where “Die Hard” (and its sequel) fell.

As you can see below, HBO Max puts “Die Hard,” “Die Hard 2” and “Lethal Weapon” in a list that includes “Shazam” and “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” as films that “have just the right amount of spirit.” We’re not sure what precludes “Harold & Kumar” from being a de facto Christmas movie, but this list features movies that take place around Christmastime, even if they don’t fully lean into the holiday festivities.

Also Read: Alan Rickman's 27 Volumes of 'Utterly Candid' Diaries to Be Published as Single Book

The argument over whether “Die Hard” should be considered a Christmas movie stems from the fact that it takes place on Christmas Eve, despite it being released during the summer blockbuster movie season. The John McTiernan-directed 1988 film stars Bruce Willis as John McClane as he thwarts a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper (and theoretically making everyone’s Christmas a bit nicer than it would have been if Hans Gruber was successful).