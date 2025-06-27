Diego Luna Says Comedy Can Defend Freedom’: ‘You Know What Else These Strongmen Really Don’t Like? To Be Unpopular’ | Video

For his final night guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” acclaimed actor Diego Luna used his monologue to celebrate comedy and satire as weapons against “authoritarian leaders.”

The actor was obviously referring to Donald Trump, though he didn’t speak the name, instead urging the show’s audience to use their voices to “defend freedom” and democracy, and by the end suggesting they attend the next “No Kings” protest in July.

“This has really been a great week for me. And before I wrap up, my final monologue… I wanna say something. I know there is a lot of focus in your media about the differences between our cultures and the violence south of the border, but I hope this week, I was able to open up the dialogue,” Luna said. “We should be doing more of that. Telling our stories, and finding what connects us. Yeah.”

“We shouldn’t let our cultural exchange be divided by borders, by ignorance, by fear, or a wall built by your president, that he paid for it, by the way. We’re going through a hard time, authoritarian leaders and expressions are on the rise, and it’s happening everywhere,” he continued. “Leaders who attack the press, use the military against their own citizens, and claim they have the answer to everything. Does that sound familiar?”

“But it’s in our hands to do something. There are many ways to push back. And one way is by making fun of them every night like Jimmy does,” Luna went on. “Using comedy, using comedy to defend freedom. They don’t like that s—. And we can’t take that for granted because we, the audience, we have to defend spaces like this.”

“Without satire and voices like Jimmy’s that question and challenge the abuse of power, democracy doesn’t just weaken, it can disappear, and we cannot let that happen,” Luna explained, adding, “There’s a lot the rest of us can do as well. Like voting. And volunteering. And marching. Because you know what else these strong men really don’t like? To be unpopular.”

Luna reminded the audience of the second “No Kings” protest, set for July 17th., and joked that people should go, “I mean if you’re not going to a Kid Rock concert that day,” a reference to the rapper who is also a friend and supporter of Trump.

“You know by making your voice heard, you won’t just make the United States of America great again, you’ll help to make the world a little better,” he added.

Watch the full monologue below: