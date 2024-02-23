The cast of “A Different World” will reunite after 35 years to head out on a 10-city reunion tour that will take them to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the nation.

It all starts on Feb. 29 in the country’s Black mecca, Atlanta, Georgia — a city known for its predominately Black population and vibrant culture. It’s also home to four of the most prominent institutions, which include Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine. The campuses make up the Atlanta University Center, which is the cast’s first tour stop.

The cast members set to take part in the tour are Kadeem Hardison, who played Dwayne Cleofis Wayne; Darryl M. Bell, who played Ron Johnson; Charnele Brow, who played Kimberly Reese; Jasmine Guy, who played Whitley Marion Gilbert-Wayne; Glynn Turman, who played Colonel Bradford Taylor and Sinbad, who played Walter Oakes. The cast will be joined by “A Different World” producers Sunsan Fales and Debbie Allen.

The HBCU-centered tour pays homage to the show’s fictional, Virginia-based HBCU Hillman College, which is part of the group’s purpose of the tour. They’re on a mission to “inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes.” The tour is sponsored by Cisco and is in partnership with Wells Fargo as part of a scholarship program that seeks to introduce students to the HBCU experience and its educational value system.

“A Different World” premiered on July 9, 1993, and it ended after six seasons on Sept. 24, 1987. The series, which is streaming on Max, was a spin-off from Bill Cosby’s sitcom “The Cosby Show” and was centered on Denise Huxtable’s (Lisa Bonet) journey in college.