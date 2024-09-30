Dikembe Mutombo, NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, who played in the league for 18 seasons, has died at 58 from brain cancer.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said of the ball player in a statement on Monday. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Mutombo’s family previously shared the news that Mutombo was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor two years ago.

The statement continued: “There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Mutombo, who was literally larger than life, standing at a height of 7-foot-2, was born on June 25, 1966 in Kinshasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His full name is Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo. Growing up with nine other siblings, who later attended and graduated from Georgetown University on USAID scholarship and initially had plans to pursue a career in the medical field as a doctor. However, the Georgetown Hoyas basketball coach John Thompson recruited him to play on the school’s basketball team.

In 1991, the Denver Nuggets drafted Mutombo as a fourth overall pick, and became known for his powerful ability to block shots. He played in the NBA for a total of 18 seasons with three other teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, the former New Jersey Nets and the Houston Rockets. He retired from the game after the 2008 -09 season.

Nicknamed Mount Mutombo for his impressive defense, he ended his NBA career with 12,359 rebounds and the 3,289, the second-most blocks next to Hakeem Olajuwon. He averaged 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, and his No. 55 jerseys for the Nuggets and the Hawks have been retired.

Since the news of his death, the teams he’s played for have honored the player with tributes online.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Dikembe Mutombo’s passing. Dikembe was a proud and honorable man, who lived up to the definition of a word that became synonymous with his name – humanitarian,” the official page for the Hawks wrote on Monday. The message was penned by Principal Owner Tony Ressler. “He used his many gifts and his platform to improve the lives of everyone he encountered, especially in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and throughout Africa. His passion for the game, its growth and the joy he brought to defense – including his undeniable presence and iconic ‘finger wag’ – made him a star on the court and with the fans around the globe … I was fortunate to have been able to call him a friend. My family and I were beyond proud to have him represent the Hawks organization on and off the court. With his jersey in the rafters, his life and legacy will always be remembered in Atlanta.”

In their own memory of Mutombo, the Houston Rockets shared an image of him making his iconic finger wave.

“Today we mourn the loss of a true ambassador of our game, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo,” the post reads. “Dikembe spent 18 seasons in the NBA, including his final five as a Houston Rocket. His fun-loving personality and trademark finger-wagging endeared him to fans around the world, but Dikembe’s true impact was his passion for helping others. Our condolences go out to his loving family and friends.”

Aside from his athletic career, Mutombo was also a leader of philanthropic efforts, launching his Congo-based Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, which seeks to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of people in Congo. He also sits on boards for the Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the U.S. Fund for Unicef.

Mutombo is survived by his wife Rose Mutombo and his son Ryan Mutombo. In a social media post, Ryan said his father will always be his “hero.”

“My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success

— not because of the millions who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him, My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dikembe Mutombo's son, Ryan, shared a special message honoring his father ❤️



