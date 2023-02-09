Dionne Warwick Says Death of ‘Musical Partner’ Burt Bacharach Was ‘Like Losing a Family Member’

Following the death of pop music icon Burt Bacharach, his frequent muse, R&B and Pop legend Dionne Warwick said his passing was “like losing a family member” in a statement posted to her Twitter account.

Bacharach, the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner, died in his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, his publicist Tina Brausam told the Associated Press. He was 94.

Warwick and Bacharach were for years a dynamic duo most notably known for their many hits including “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By,” and “I Just Don’t Know What To Do.” Warwick penned an emotional note about the six-time Grammy award winner on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Burt’s transition is like losing a family member,” Warwick said. “These words I’ve been asked to write are being written with sadness over the loss of my Dear Friend and my Musical Partner. On the lighter side we laughed a lot and had our run-ins.”

Warwick added, “But, always found a way to let each other know our family, like roots, were the most important part of our relationship. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, letting them know he is now peacefully resting and I too will miss him.”

Back in 2019, in an interview with “PEOPLE” Bacharach talked about his friendship with Warwick which spanned over six decades.

“She had a voice that was like glass; it was so clean, it was so pure and so distinctive, and you could immediately know it was Dionne,” Bacharach said.

The legendary Bacharach is survived today by his fourth wife, Jane Hansen. The two were married for 30 years. Additionally, he’s survived by their children, Oliver and Raleigh; and Christopher, his son from a previous marriage to Bayer Sager.