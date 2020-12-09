Directors Guild Blasts Warner Bros’ Streaming Plans for 2021 Films in Letter to Studio (Report)

Following WarnerMedia’s game-changing Dec. 3 announcement that it would premiere its entire slate of 2021 films on HBO Max on the same day as they open in theaters, the Directors Guild has sent a pointed letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff to vent DGA’s disapproval, the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

A WarnerMedia spokeswoman told TheWrap in an email that the company had no comment the matter. The DGA also offered no comment on Wednesday.

Warner Bros.’ slate of 17 movies for 2021 includes “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Dune” and “The Matrix 4”.

Warner Bros to Release All 2021 Movies in Theaters and on HBO Max Simultaneously

According to Hollywood Reporter the letter, signed by DGA national executive director Russell Hollander, was sent on Dec. 8 and expressed concerns about how the new WB plan might devalue films. The letter did not threaten any course of action on the part of the DGA.

More to come…