‘Dirty Diana’ Podcast to Be Adapted as Amazon TV Series, Demi Moore to Star

Amazon is adapting Shana Feste’s “Dirty Diana” podcast into a television series, with Demi Moore attached to star.

The QCODE erotic drama podcast was acquired by Amazon in a competitive bidding situation with multiple offers. Feste will direct the streaming series and is also set to write it with Jennifer Besser, with whom she wrote the podcast.

“Dirty Diana” has been on Apple’s top 10 fiction podcasts list since it debuted in August 2020. The six-episode series is described as “loosely inspired by the story of a fractured moment in creator Shana Feste’s marriage, exploring how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection, and sex. For those craving a new form of erotica, the podcast portrays sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center. Listeners are given a fresh perspective of sex as seen through an all-female lens.”

Moore starred in the podcast alongside cast including Carmen Ejogo, Mackenzie Davis, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield, Claes Bang, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Rosa Salazar, Ava Grey, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Andrea Riseborough, Chris Diamontopolus, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren.

Feste and Besser will executive produce via their Quiet Girl Productions shingle. Other executive producers include Moore, QCODE’s Rob Herting, Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy, and Jason Weinberg.

Feste has also written and directed feature films including “Country Strong,” “Boundaries,” and “The Greatest.” Her latest film, “Run Sweetheart Run,” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be released by Amazon.