Catherine Frymark, the group senior vice president of communications at Discovery, Inc., is hopping in her pink Barbie Corvette and heading to Mattel, Inc.

There, Frymark will head corporate communications as an executive vice president and report to Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz. She will also oversee Mattel’s philanthropic efforts, including the Mattel Children’s Foundation

Though she will begin the job next month on a remote basis, Frymark and her husband plan to relocate to the west coast when things (hopefully) normalize in 2021. (While Barbie has a Malibu beach house, Mattel is headquartered in El Segundo.)

Frymark was with Discovery for 20 years. Among her achievements there, she led communications for the company’s acquisition of Scripps Networks, which brought aboard hit cable channels HGTV and Foot Network.

Prior to her decades at Discovery, Frymark worked in communications positions at PG&E National Energy Group and the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce. She began her career in public relations at Capener, Matthews & Walcher Advertising & Public Relations in San Diego.

Frymark holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

“Catherine is an outstanding executive, with a demonstrated track record of driving strategic communications during times of growth and transformation,” Kreiz said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “I look forward to partnering with her to tell our story in compelling ways, communicate our leadership in corporate social responsibility and amplify the Mattel purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

“For 75 years, Mattel and its portfolio of iconic, beloved brands have inspired play and made cherished memories for families around the world, including my own,” Frymark added. “I have long admired Mattel, am proud to join its leadership team, and am eager to guide the next phase of the company’s communications and philanthropic endeavors.”

In addition to Barbie, Mattel, Inc. is also the home to toy brands Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and American Girl. Frymark’s move (and corporate discount) comes just in time for Christmas.