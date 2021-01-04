Discovery+: Here’s Every Original Series Available on Discovery’s New Streaming Service at Launch

Discovery Inc launched its streaming service, Discovery+, Monday. And while the new platform is debuting in an ever-crowded SVOD space, it’s coming ready to compete with a slew of original series available on Day 1.

Per Discovery, Discovery+ has “the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service” at launch, including more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content,” like the preview of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 without ads.

Or perhaps you can get it for free: Discovery has partnered with Verizon to give its 55 million customers up to a free year of Discovery+, depending on their service plans. Disney made a similar deal with the phone carrier when it launched Disney+ a year ago.

See below for all of the original titles that are available on Discovery+ today, and a couple more coming toward the end of January, in the list below. Descriptions are in Discovery’s own words. More shows and specials will be announced at a later date.

LAUNCHING JANUARY 4, 2021

Love and Relationships

90 Day Bares All: Get ready for your favorite 90 Day couples to bare it all – the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn’t show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to 90 Day Fiancé will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind 90 Day Fiancé!

90 Day Diaries: an intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

90 Day Journey: The ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories for the 90 Day Superfan are now on-demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day Universe. Now fans can watch each couples’ story from the very beginning how and when they want to.

The Other Way Strikes Back!: Viewers will get a fresh look at the duos that fans have come to know and love, sharing their home lives, behind-the-scenes details missed by cameras and addressing some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments and sassy social media and pillow talk commentary of the second season of The Other Way.

Food

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored: discovery+ offers an updated and uncensored look at the Emmy-nominated series.

Bobby and Giada in Italy: Longtime friends Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis take viewers on a culinary tour of Italy. It’s the ultimate road trip across the most delicious country on earth.

Cakealikes: This comedic, ultimate cake off competition challenges experts to create life-size cakes that are the spitting image of famed celebrities. Hosted by Tregaye Fraser and judged by hyper-realistic cake artist Natalie Sideserf, hilarious food commentator Kalen Allen, and a rotating guest judge, this panel will keep you laughing through every red carpet cake-win and cake-fail!

Chopped Challenge: Chopped Challenge brings the high drama of Chopped episodes into the homes of Judges Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy, Marcus Samuelsson and Geoffrey Zakarian as they use their culinary mastery to create delicious and inventive recipes from three rounds of mystery basket ingredients. Intercutting self-shot footage, the judges compete against the clock to answer the ultimate Chopped aficionado question…what would the judges make?

Lovely Bites with Chef Lovely: Lovely Bites invites viewers to the Lovely home and lovely world of Chef Connie “Lovely” Jackson as she prepares fabulous bites for special occasions.

Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen: Tregaye Fraser is a youthful, modern mom – and professional chef! – who’s not afraid to push the boundaries of traditional cuisine… and not afraid to push her kids’ palates, finally solving the age-old question of “Mom, what’s for dinner?”

True Crime

American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda: Lt. Joe Kenda, one of the toughest, most experienced homicide detectives in ID history, is back exclusively on discovery+ with an all new series. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic – investigations so confounding that they feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. In American Detective, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode featuring a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped put a killer behind bars and bring justice for the victim.

Onision: In Real Life: Greg Jackson, known to the world as “Onision,” discovered YouTube when the platform was still burgeoning in the digital world. And as the power of YouTube grew, the character “Onision” grew with it. Jackson amassed millions of subscribers across multiple channels, luring in viewers with his off-kilter, opinionated and dark humor. But while his channels were twisted, his real life might be more sinister. This cutting-edge investigative series explores the mystery, controversy and alleged criminality surrounding Greg Jackson, bringing forward new research and revelations about the man that the YouTube community loves to hate.

Home

Frozen in Time: Maureen McCormick and designer Dan Vickery overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Dan will update the structure, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces to give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered: America’s favorite past time–watching and commenting on House Hunters–will get a fun new twist in this pithy new series led by comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero. The series will feature eight popular comedians as they deliver hilariously unfiltered color commentary on classic episodes of House Hunters. The celebrity lineup includes Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star-turned-comic, Blake Griffin.

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop: Master woodworker Ben Napier will share his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane. In this four-episode series, Ben’s visitors are in for a fun Southern experience – building iconic wood projects and making surprise visits to donate them to the community or a neighbor.

HGTV’s House Party: This exciting new talk show features interviews with top HGTV talent, including David Bromstad, Tarek El Moussa, Jasmine Roth, Alison Victoria and more. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Allison Holker Boss, Derek Hough and Margaret Cho are among the many HGTV superfans who stop by to join the fun. Each episode features games, DIY challenges and some good old-fashioned gossip.

Tarek’s Flip Side: Star house-flipper Tarek El Moussa has a lot to celebrate in his personal life. In this series, the real estate and home renovation expert shares the stories behind his proposal to fiancée Heather Rae Young and candidly reveals a few wedding plans. Along the way, Tarek takes his daughter Taylor on a tour of his latest house flip. He wants to know what she thinks of the project and hopes he can inspire her to get an early start in the family business.

Christina: Stronger By Design: Christina Anstead, star designer and home renovation expert, starts a fresh chapter in her life and reflects on what inspires her as she as rethinks her own home’s design, including a bedroom refresh and a beautiful tablescape for her backyard. Christina also shares her personal wellness journey, her routine for self-care and a few of her favorite go-to beauty regimens with her makeup artist and best friend Shannon. The pair, along with friend Cassie, chat about life, motherhood, friendships and new beginnings.

Magnolia Network Preview

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again. New episodes will rollout weekly.

Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead: Chip and Joanna give a first look at some of the stories, people and projects that inspired the couple to create a network.

Road to Launch: Chip and Joanna catch up with some of the extraordinary storytellers and highlight the exciting selection of shows coming to Magnolia Network.

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald: In this documentary special, Chip Gaines fortuitously meets professional runner and rare cancer fighter Gabe Grunewald. Together they set out to train for a marathon, and along the way find a friendship that alters Chip’s perspective forever.

Premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series, including:

The Lost Kitchen: In brave pursuit of following her passion, Erin French opened a restaurant in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. Travelers from all over the world gather at The Lost Kitchen to enjoy Erin’s locally-inspired and sourced menu.

Family Dinner: Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

The Fieldhouse: At The Fieldhouse, physical and personal challenges are tackled head-on. Owner Justin Bane and his staff change lives by restoring and rehabilitating clients from the inside out at this cutting-edge fitness facility in Abilene, Texas.

First Time Fixer: First-time house flippers take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Home on the Road with Johnnyswim: Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of the musical duo Johnnyswim document their three-month cross-country tour, while juggling their growing family and finding new adventures in each city along the way.

Restoration Road with Clint Harp: Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.

Super Dad: Father and DIY expert Taylor Calmus, along with his team of skilled builders, help aspiring DIY dads turn their kids’ outrageous backyard dreams into playtime realities.

Point of View: A Designer Profile: Giving a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, this anthology series lets in on their creative processes and introduces the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.

Self Employed: Entrepreneur Jonathan Morris travels the country to share the inspirational stories and new challenges of small business owners and their journeys to building their dream jobs.

Growing Floret: Erin and Chris Benzakien have spent the last decade building their family-run business Floret Farms in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now considered one of the most well-known flower farms in the world, they’ve decided to risk everything by adding and rehabilitating 24 new acres of land to expand their business.

Lifestyle

Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health: During the COVID epidemic, brides have had their wedding dreams crushed. The team of Randy Fenoli and Hayley Paige will stop at nothing to help these women still have their special day.

Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit: Dr. Sandra Lee shares all the gory details behind some of her most difficult pops. Watch intimate excavation videos of blackheads so big and cysts so goopy, they have to be seen to be believed.

Adventure

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue: Gold recovery expert Freddy Dodge helps struggling mine owners in this six-part series. If he can increase the owner’s weekly gold haul, he gets a cut of the profits, but if he fails… he doesn’t charge a dime.

Race Across the World: How would you race across the globe… if you couldn’t fly and didn’t have a phone? In this real-world adventure series, five teams of two are racing from point A to B… without flying. Each team must travel across the globe by whatever means they can: foot, car, bicycle, boat, bus, ferry, motorbike, horse … with only the price of a flight ticket in their pocket (which will have to cover their food and accommodation), it’s set to be the ultimate globe-trotting expedition. Who will make it in the quickest time and win a big cash prize?

Nature, Science & Animals

Mysterious Planet: Narrated by David Schwimmer, Mysterious Planet is an epic journey to the ends of the earth. Combining humor with the awe and beauty of the natural world, this special looks to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species.

Six Degrees with Mike Rowe: Mike Rowe poses questions that no one has ever asked, and then, (with a little help from his old buddy Chuck), provides unforgettable answers that prove every single thing is connected.

BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters: Builders from around the globe get a chance to call their shot in a series of six all-new, two-hour events. Six of the most feared Bots in the sport of robot combat. Six one-of-a-kind bounty prizes.

Elephant Hospital: Take a trip to the world’s largest hospital devoted solely to treating elephants: the Elephant Hospital in Lampang, Northern Thailand, which cares for over 100 sick, injured or neglected animals each year. With unique access to the daily challenges faced by the vets and volunteers on site, this is a heart-warming series full of uplifting, extraordinary and unexpected stories.

Documentaries

P.S., Burn This Letter Please: A box of letters, held in secret for nearly 60 years, ignites a five-year exploration into a part of LGBTQ+ history that has never been told. The letters open a window into a forgotten world where being yourself meant breaking the law and where the penalties for “masquerading” as a woman were swift and severe.

Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line – Director’s Cut: a self-shot documentary from Executive Producer and Co-Director Guy Fieri that follows four of America’s favorite chefs – Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson, as they each picked up a camera and with the help of friends and family, documented the challenges their restaurants faced as COVID-19 swept across the United States.

The Impossible Row: Documenting adventurer Colin O’Brady and his crew’s attempt at the world’s first completely human powered ocean row across The Drake Passage, the most dangerous 600 miles of open ocean on Earth.

Beyond Borders: More people have been to space than flown around the world in a single prop plane. And this was not lost on pilot Juan-Peter Schulze (JP) and influencer / travel vlogger Louis Cole as they set off on a dangerous mission to circumnavigate the world in a single-engine, 1974 Cessna T210L airplane named Baloo. This adventure wasn’t just to see if it was possible, but to experience the many cultures and societies that make up our beautiful planet. The trip was emotionally and physically draining, pushing them to their limits and forcing the pair to face situations which, if handled badly, could have had dire consequences. From losing critical equipment over oceans, past the point of no return, to confronting fighter jets at ten thousand feet on the other side of the world. This is Beyond Borders.

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure: Dame Judi Dench and conservationist David Mils are setting out on a trip of a lifetime to uncover the lush rainforests, magical wildlife and spectacular coastlines of Malaysian Borneo in this two-part series.

JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?: This feature-length documentary exploring the JonBenet Ramsey case, one of America’s most notorious and captivating unsolved murder mysteries, showcases the exclusive and previously unheard audio diaries of legendary detective Lou Smit, who worked on 200 murder cases and was brought out of retirement in Denver to work on this homicide. Police immediately suspected her parents John and Patsy Ramsey of the murder, but after reviewing the evidence, Lou thought otherwise and he recorded it all.

Extreme Everest: An adrenaline-fueled adventure to the world’s highest peak. Ant Middleton isn’t afraid to take on a challenge. But there’s one dangerous mission he’s not yet carried out … to scale the most famous, unforgiving and tallest mountain in the world, Everest.

Automotive

Monster Garage: Jesse James team gets seven days to complete a project. If they succeed, they each walk away with $5K. If they don’t, Jesse’s free to destroy the monster – by blowing it up.

Auto Biography: A premium documentary strand that tells the most surprising and phenomenal stories about iconic cars and legendary drivers that have changed the motoring world and continue to do so today.

Paranormal & The Unexplained

Amityville Horror House: Exclusive archive reveals frightening, new secrets from George and Kathy Lutz’s brief stay in one of America’s most wonderous haunts.

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel: the Ghost Adventures team investigates a LA hotel with a long history of unnatural deaths and dark forces have been looming over the hotel for over a century.

Ghost Adventures: Top 10: Zak, Aaron, Billy and Jay present the best evidence of the paranormal, the existence of these varied phenomena and the many ways the afterlife manifests.

LAUNCHING JANUARY 14, 2021

Paranormal & The Unexplained

UFO Witness: Decades ago, the United States Air Force commissioned Project Blue Book, a top-secret investigation to review every UFO sighting on record. Now, one of the original scientists who worked on the project, Dr. Jennie Zeidman, has agreed to open up her archives to be reexamined by the next generations of UFO investigators.

LAUNCHING JANUARY 21, 2021

Fascinating Families & Extraordinary Lifestyles

Toddler’s & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?: It’s been over 10 years since the brand-building hit first premiered, and this series catches up with some of our favorite toddler beauty queens – now young women.