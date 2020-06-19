Discovery Streaming Boss Peter Faricy to Exit, Role to be Filled by Trio of Execs

Peter Faricy is leaving as Discovery’s global head of streaming, with his role being filled by three different executives.
Chief technology officer Avi Saxena will assume oversight of Food Network Kitchen and lead the product strategy for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia, which is a co-venture with Discovery. Karen Leever will continue to oversee Discovery’s TV Everywhere business, while Lisa Holme will retain responsibility for all the content and programming.
Faricy joined Discovery two years ago from Amazon and has served as CEO of the global direct-to-consumer unit. Deadline first reported the news of Faricy.
Discovery has viewed streaming differently than its competitors, choosing to launch smaller, more targeted services vs an “all-in-one” bundle like a Disney+ or HBO Max. Last October, Discovery partnered with Amazon on Food Network Kitchen, a $7-a-month streaming service focused on cooking recipes and tips.
Magnolia, the upcoming cable network from the “Fixer Upper” stars, is launching later this year in a rebrand of DIY Network. It was supposed to debut in October but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. When it does launch, it will include a TV Everywhere app and is planning a subscription streaming offering in the next year.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
