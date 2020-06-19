Discovery Streaming Boss Peter Faricy to Exit, Role to be Filled by Trio of Execs

Avi Saxena takes over Food Network Kitchen and Magnolia

| June 19, 2020 @ 12:34 PM

Peter Faricy is leaving as Discovery’s global head of streaming, with his role being filled by three different executives.

Chief technology officer Avi Saxena will assume oversight of Food Network Kitchen and lead the product strategy for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia, which is a co-venture with Discovery. Karen Leever will continue to oversee Discovery’s TV Everywhere business, while Lisa Holme will retain responsibility for all the content and programming.

Faricy joined Discovery two years ago from Amazon and has served as CEO of the global direct-to-consumer unit. Deadline first reported the news of Faricy.

Also Read: Oprah's 'Where Do We Go From Here?' Special Draws Nearly 11 Million TV Viewers

Discovery has viewed streaming differently than its competitors, choosing to launch smaller, more targeted services vs an “all-in-one” bundle like a Disney+ or HBO Max. Last October, Discovery partnered with Amazon on Food Network Kitchen, a $7-a-month streaming service focused on cooking recipes and tips.

Magnolia, the upcoming cable network from the “Fixer Upper” stars, is launching later this year in a rebrand of DIY Network. It was supposed to debut in October but was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. When it does launch, it will include a TV Everywhere app and is planning a subscription streaming offering in the next year.

14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)

  • lowest rated renewed shows 2019 2020 Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
  • Magnum PI CBS
  • MacGyver CBS
  • The Unicorn CBS
  • Bob Hearts Abishola CBS
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 6 NBC
  • Good Girls NBC
  • American Housewife ABC
  • All Rise CBS CBS
  • Blackish ABC
  • Mixed-ish ABC
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bob's Burgers Fox
  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
  • Duncanville Fox
1 of 15

We’ve got good news and bad news, but not necessarily in that order…

Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.

Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.

Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE