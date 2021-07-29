Dish Network Ends 3-Year Carriage Dispute With WarnerMedia

Dish Network and WarnerMedia have ended their three-year carriage dispute, effectively immediately. HBO and Cinemax, as well as streaming service HBO Max, will now be available to Dish consumers for the first time since 2018.

“Our number one priority at Dish is and always has been to provide our customers the best entertainment experience,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, Dish TV. “Our customers now have greater choice in the content they can access. HBO Max and Cinemax offer iconic, beloved and acclaimed content that our customers will enjoy.”

As part of a launch offer, Dish will sell HBO Max’s ad-free plan for $12 per month, a $3 discount. HBO Max’s ad-supported option costs $9.99 a month, but does not include the same-day releases of Warner Bros.’ films.

“When we launched HBO Max, we set out to make it available to customers everywhere they chose to access premium content, and today’s launch with DISH is a key addition to our distribution strategy for the platform,” said Scott Miller, Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for WarnerMedia. “We’re excited that DISH customers can now access all that HBO Max – as well as our premium linear networks –have to offer.”

HBO and Cinemax had been unavailable to Dish consumers since just after AT&T closed its acquisition of then-Time Warner. AT&T is now selling WarnerMedia to Discovery.

Dish chairman Charlie Ergen accused AT&T back then of using HBO as “a weapon” against Dish in an effort to promote DirecTV (another business that AT&T has sold off this year).