Disney Can Launch Star+ Streaming Service in Latin America After Settlement With Starz

Starz has dropped its injunction against Disney over the name of its forthcoming Star+ streaming service, which had been temporarily blocked from launching in Brazil.

The two companies have reached an undisclosed settlement, which will pave the way for Star+ to make its planned Aug. 31 launch date in Latin America. Reps for both companies declined to comment on details.

In June, the Lionsgate-owned network filed trademark infringement lawsuits against Disney in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina, arguing that the name of Disney’s forthcoming streaming service is too similar to Starz, particularly its own streaming service StarzPlay, which has been available in Latin America since 2019.

Starz had won a preliminary injunction.

Disney had initially planned to expand Hulu overseas but changed course last year, and instead launched a new general entertainment international streaming service under the Star brand, an offshoot of Star India that Disney acquired as part of its $71 billion acquisition of Fox assets completed in 2019.

In most international territories, Star is folded into Disney+ as a content hub, much like Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. In Latin American territories, however, Disney planned to break out Star into a separate streaming service called Star+.