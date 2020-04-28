Disney Junior Architect Nancy Kanter to Leave After 20 Years at Disney Channels Worldwide

Her departure date has been set for January 2021

| April 28, 2020 @ 1:29 PM Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 1:53 PM
Nancy Kanter

Nancy Kanter, the executive vice president of content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide, is leaving the company after 21 years in January 2021.

Kanter is responsible for launching Disney Junior, the company’s preschool TV channel. She joined Disney in 2001 as vice president of original programming at Playhouse Disney. In 2012, Kanter was named executive vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide. Then, in 2017, her role was expanded to include all kids’ content and her title was upped to her current status as content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide.

Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, announced Kanter’s upcoming departure in a company email. Kanter will stay on until January to give Marsh time to come up with a plan for the future of Disney Channels.

“Without a doubt, paramount among her many achievements is building one of the most culturally relevant channels and brands in the global kids’ television business, Disney Junior,” Marsh wrote. “At every turn, Disney Junior is a reflection of what matters most to Nancy – entertaining narratives driven by original characters who bring the magic and heart of classic Disney into entirely new stories.”

“I have no doubt she will continue to explore her passion for great stories in the next chapter of her impressive career,” he continued. “She’s not leaving us for many months, so we’ll have plenty of time to celebrate her before she departs. For now, though, please join me in wishing her a magical journey ahead.”

