Disney Junior Architect Nancy Kanter to Leave After 20 Years at Disney Channels Worldwide
Her departure date has been set for January 2021
Margeaux Sippell | April 28, 2020 @ 1:29 PM
Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 1:53 PM
Nancy Kanter, the executive vice president of content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide, is leaving the company after 21 years in January 2021.
Kanter is responsible for launching Disney Junior, the company’s preschool TV channel. She joined Disney in 2001 as vice president of original programming at Playhouse Disney. In 2012, Kanter was named executive vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior Worldwide. Then, in 2017, her role was expanded to include all kids’ content and her title was upped to her current status as content and creative strategy at Disney Channels Worldwide.
Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, announced Kanter’s upcoming departure in a company email. Kanter will stay on until January to give Marsh time to come up with a plan for the future of Disney Channels.
“Without a doubt, paramount among her many achievements is building one of the most culturally relevant channels and brands in the global kids’ television business, Disney Junior,” Marsh wrote. “At every turn, Disney Junior is a reflection of what matters most to Nancy – entertaining narratives driven by original characters who bring the magic and heart of classic Disney into entirely new stories.”
“I have no doubt she will continue to explore her passion for great stories in the next chapter of her impressive career,” he continued. “She’s not leaving us for many months, so we’ll have plenty of time to celebrate her before she departs. For now, though, please join me in wishing her a magical journey ahead.”
'Labor of Love': Here Are All 15 Contestants Competing to Become Dads (Photos)
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children.
The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21.
Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Alan Santini
Age: 39.
Occupation: Writer.
Hometown: South Africa.
Instagram:@therealalansantini
Angelo Castricone
Age: 39
Occupation: Firefighter.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @mrangeloc
Budge Collinson
Age: 44
Occupation: Creative director.
Hometown: Edgewater, MD.
Instagram: @BudgeCollinson
Twitter: @askbudge
Gary Malec
Age: 38
Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer.
Hometown: San Francisco, CA.
Instagram: @garymalec
Twitter: @GaryMalec
Jason Christopher Smith
Age: 38
Occupation: Flooring business owner.
Hometown: Charlotte, NC.
Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Keith Reams
Age: 38
Occupation: Gym owner.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @keithreams
Twitter: @junglefitla
Kyle Klinger
Age: 38
Occupation: Director of sales and marketing.
Hometown: Austin, TX.
Instagram: @kyleklinger
Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Marcus Lehman
Age: 39
Occupation: Anesthesiologist.
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH.
Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Mario Calderon
Age: 40
Occupation: Optician.
Hometown: New York, NY.
Instagram: @MeesterMario
Matt Kaye
Age: 44
Occupation: Former professional wrestler.
Hometown: West Hempstead, NY.
Instagram: @matt_striker_
Twitter: @matt_striker_
Phillip Michael Jacques
Age: 38
Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @phillipjacques
Stewart Gill
Age: 40
Occupation: Wealth Management CEO.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @stewart_e_gill
Twitter: @StewartGill
Tali Raphaely
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @traphaely7
Twitter: @taliraphaely
Trent Broach
Age: 36
Occupation: Tennis instructor.
Hometown: Denver, CO
Instagram: @trent_broach
Twitter: @TrentBroach
Walker Posey
Age: 41
Occupation: Funeral director.
Hometown: North Augusta, SC.
Instagram: @walkerposey
Twitter: @walkerposey
Tune in to the series premiere of "Labor of Love" May 21 at 9/8c on Fox.
