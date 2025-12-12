Disney Shuts Down ESPN3 Streaming Service

ESPN has sunset its ESPN3 streaming service, with all of its content set to shift to the sports network’s other existing platforms, including ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited.

Launched in 2005, ESPN3 debuted as ESPN360.com, replacing ESPN Broadband. In 2007, ESPN360.com relaunched as a live sports streaming service with over 2,500 events per year.

In 2010, it would be rebranded to ESPN3.com. It also launched on Xbox Live Gold ahead of the launch of WatchESPN, which would debut in 2011. ESPN3.com would be renamed to ESPN3 following the launch of WatchESPN to signify that it belonged next to ESPN and ESPN2 in the linear network lineup.

In the years that followed, ESPN added TVE live streaming to the ESPN App, launched ESPN+ in 2018 and sunset WatchESPN in 2019, launched ESPN+ on Hulu in 2021 and on Disney+ in 2024 and launched ESPN Unlimited in August.

ESPN3 has streamed over 100,000 total events, with 73 peak concurrent live airings and 100 million households reached at peak distribution.

The service has seen double-digit annual growth in events streamed for nearly a decade. Breakout events on the service included nearly 1 billion minutes streamed during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.