YouTube TV to Launch More Than 10 Genre-Specific Packages in 2026

As YouTube TV looks to continue growing its subscription business, the company plans to launch over 10 genre-specific packages early next year.

Among the packages included in YouTube TV Plans will be a sports-focused offering that will include all the major broadcasters, as well as FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks and ESPN Unlimited.

Subscribers have the option of including add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, and will have access to features including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy view.

Additionally, YouTube TV Plans will have packages centered around news, family and entertainment content. More specifics on those plans, as well as pricing for all the packages, will be shared at a later date.

“TV should be easy, giving viewers greater control over what they want to watch. Our goal is to let you tailor your subscription with more options,” YouTube’s vice president and head of subscriptions Christian Oestilen said in a blog post on Tuesday. “Whether you stick with our main YouTube TV plan with 100+ channels, focus on sports, combine sports and news, or select a plan centered on family and entertainment content, subscribers will be able to easily choose the plan that works best for them.”

YouTube’s move comes on the heels of its recent carriage deals with Fox, NBCUniversal and Disney.

With over 8 million subscribers, YouTube TV is one of the largest pay TV operators alongside Charter Communications, Comcast and DirecTV. It is the largest virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).