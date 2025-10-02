NBCUniversal, Google Strike New Carriage Deal for Content on YouTube TV

Google has reached a new long-term deal with NBCUniversal for YouTube TV to carry its full portfolio of networks, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, Golf Channel, E!, Oxygen True Crime, MSNBC, USA, Syfy and Universo.

The multi-year deal will include the launch of NBC Sports Network later this fall, which will offer YouTube TV’s roughly 10 million subscribers a broad range of sports programming that complements properties available year-round on the NBC broadcast network.

A long-term agreement has also been reached for YouTube to stream short-form clips, highlights and shows from NBCUniversal’s premium programming.

Peacock also reached a multi-year extension for availability across Google’s Android platforms, including Google Play and Google TV, and will be available in the coming months as a subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

Additionally, films and TV shows from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will continue to be available to buy or rent on Google TV, YouTube TV and YouTube. Library films from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution will also be available to stream on YouTube Premium and AVOD through YouTube Free Primetime Content.

“Our new agreement with Google is a clear win for both our business and our viewers – underscoring the enduring value of our must-see shows, films, sports, and live events while expanding our reach to even more audiences,” NBCUniversal platform distribution and partnerships president Matt Schnaars said in a statement. “This agreement positions us for continued growth and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans across platforms.”

“This deal builds on our long-standing partnership with NBCU while addressing the evolving media landscape and recognizing the importance of making content available where and how viewers want to watch it,” YouTube’s global head of media & sports Justin Connolly added. “We are pleased to have reached this agreement and look forward to continuing our partnership to serve billions of viewers around the world.”

The latest agreement comes after the two parties reached a short-term extension earlier this week to avoid a programming blackout as carriage negotiations continued.

Upcoming programming that would’ve been impacted by the blackout starting Wednesday included Sunday Night Football and new seasons of “The Voice” and “Saturday Night Live,” which is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 4.

In addition to NBCUniversal, YouTube recently renewed its carriage of Fox’s programming in August. But it also failed to reach an agreement with TelevisaUnivision this week, whose programming remains dark on YouTube TV since Tuesday evening.