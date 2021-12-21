Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy Into 2024

Disney is keeping another one of its senior executives, extending CFO Christine McCarthy’s contract through June 30, 2024.

McCarthy is a 22-year veteran of Disney and has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2015. Prior to being CFO, McCarthy was executive vice president, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer.

As CFO, McCarthy oversees the Company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

“Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet. She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. “Her expertise, judgment, and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.”

“It is an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of this great company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Bob Chapek and the entire senior management team as we advance the Company’s strategic initiatives with an eye toward delivering shareholder value,” said McCarthy, whose contract previously had been set to expire at the end of 2022. “I am proud of Disney’s world-class financial organization and all it has achieved, and look forward to building on the team’s success in the years ahead.”

McCarthy is staying on board during a time that many other longtime senior executives are heading for the exit. Along with former CEO Bob Iger (who has served as executive chairman since handing the CEO reins to Bob Chapek in early 2020), general council Alan Braverman and PR chief Zenia Mucha are all leaving at the end of the year.

BP executive Geoff Morrell will replace Mucha next year. Susan Arnold is also set to replace Iger as chairman of Disney’s board of directors.