Disney Extends Kristina Schake’s Contract as Chief Communications Officer Through Mid-2027

Disney has secured Kristina Schake as Chief Communications Officer for the next two years, extending her contract through mid-2027, the company announed on Thursday.

The new contract ensures Schake will lead the company’s communications through its CEO transition when Bob Iger’s successor is announced early next year.

According to an SEC filing, Schake’s annual base salary was increased to $875,000, effective on Oct. 15, 2025, with future increases at the Company’s discretion.

Prior to joining Disney in 2022, Schake was previously appointed by President Biden as counselor to the Secretary for Strategic Communications at the U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services, overseeing the campaign to educate the public about the COVID vaccine and how to receive it. She has also served as global communications director for Instagram.

Her history in politics also includes work as the deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as special assistant to President Barack Obama and communications director for First Lady Michelle Obama.