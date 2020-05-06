‘Disney Family Singalong 2’ Adds John Legend, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and The Muppets
Tituss Burgess will also perform, Christina Aguilera returns to sing “Remember Me”
Jennifer Maas | May 6, 2020 @ 2:00 PM
Last Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 2:09 PM
Getty Images
ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” has added a second wave of performers for the Mother’s Day event, including John Legend, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson and The Muppets.
Airing this Sunday from 7-8 p.m., the followup to last month’s hit family special will also feature Christina Aguilera (who appeared in the first “Disney Family Singalong”), Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Lang Lang and other “surprise” performers.
The show, once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will be opened by Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets and include a remote ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” performed by Keke Palmer and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater.
This crew joins the previously announced performers for the second “Disney Family Singalong,” including Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira, Rebel Wilson, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.
The Muppets’ kick-off will be followed by a vocal warmup by Burgess. See below for the full performance lineup.
“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt
“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry
“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
“Part of Your World” – Halsey
“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson
“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera
“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert
“Try Everything” – Shakira
“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad
“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland
“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang
“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. “Dancing with the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater
The special is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.
