‘Disney Family Singalong 2’ on Mother’s Day Halves Last Month’s Huge TV Rating

Disney’s first musical special on April 16 on ABC topped 10 million “live” viewers

| May 11, 2020 @ 8:22 AM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 9:03 AM
Disney Family Singalong 2

ABC

Either the last petal fell from the “Beauty and the Beast” enchanted rose, or everyone was busy calling mom on Sunday night. ABC’s Mother’s Day “Disney Family Singalong 2” halved the rating last month’s first at-home special got.

The initial “Disney Family Singalong” on April drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day numbers. Sunday’s follow-up special at 7/6c received a 1.3 rating in the key demo and 5.7 million total viewers.

We’ll get some delayed-viewing statistics for the new one in a few days — and then it will migrate over to streaming service Disney+.

ABC won primetime in the demo last night, but was the runner up in total viewers. That honor went to CBS and the evening’s most-watched show, “60 Minutes.”

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following the singalong special at 7 p.m., which had a 9 share, “American Idol” from 8 to 10 averaged a 1.0/6 and 6.1 million viewers. The “Rookie” season finale at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 4.7 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and in viewers with 6.6 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” put up a 0.7/5 and 9.3 million viewers. After its newsmagazine show, CBS re-aired “Forrest Gump.”

NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.4 million, Fox was fourth with 1.1 million.

For NBC, the “Feeding America Comedy Special” from 7 to 9 managed a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. For the next two hours, the “SNL” Mother’s Day special averaged a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers.

For Fox, following reruns, “The Simpsons” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 1.4 million viewers. At 8:30, “Duncanville” got a 0.3/2 and 863,000 viewers. “Bob’s Burgers” at 9 received a 0.4/2 and 1.1 million viewers. At 9:30, “Family Guy” finished off Fox’s primetime with a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 954,000. Telemundo was seventh with 608,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and sixth in viewers with 661,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 711,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” got a 0.1/1 and 600,000 viewers.

