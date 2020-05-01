Derek Hough in 'Disney Family Singalong'

ABC

Why ABC Fast-Tracked 2nd ‘Disney Family Singalong’ – It Wasn’t Just a Lack of Programming

by | May 1, 2020 @ 11:28 AM

But that was definitely a factor

tony maglio ratings report banner

ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” had plenty of Disney magic — and viewers. The wonderful April 16 special’s wonderful TV ratings, when combined with the general lack of original programming left for any network due to the coronavirus, made fast-tracking a followup a no-brainer.

In Live + Same Day viewing, the initial special on Thursday, April 16 scored a 2.6 rating/13 share among adults 18-49 and 10.4 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Those very strong returns in today’s heavily fragmented — and heavily delayed — television-viewing environment made the singalong TV’s highest-rated show on any network since ABC’s Oscar telecast, which aired on Feb. 9.

After three days of (mostly) DVR viewing, the celebrity-packed event’s Nielsen numbers rose to a 3.2 rating/15 share and 12.2 million viewers. That’s growth of +23% in the key demographic and +17% in overall eyeballs.

Also Read: 'Parks and Rec' Reunion Zooms to Thursday's Top Ratings Spot

With a full week of delayed viewing factored in, the first “Disney Family Singalong” charted a 3.4/16 and 12.7 million viewers. And that’s not even counting viewership on the Disney+ streaming service.

“Disney Family Singalong” migrated to Disney+ on April 21. Eight days later, ABC announced a second “Family Singalong” special. The Walt Disney Company does not report viewership statistics for its subscription streaming services.

Also Read: ABC Isn't Gonna Party Like It's 1999 With These 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Ratings

Among kids, which counts individuals ages 2 to 11, the singalong is tied in both Live + 3 Day ratings and Live + 7 Day ratings for the highest-rated primetime telecast of the entire TV season, which dates back to mid-September. Appropriately, the special is tied with ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney: Little Mermaid Live!” special from November.

There is a smidge of an asterisk with that “highest-rated” qualifier: The post-Super Bowl episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” technically has a higher rating than those two Disney Princess-heavy specials, but that’s to be expected. The show airing immediately after the highest-rated television show of the year always posts a massive audience number. That fact is almost a disqualifier for fair comparisons.

Among teens, individuals 12-17, the “Disney Family Singalong” ranks fifth for the whole season, behind only that “Masked Singer” episode, the Grammys, the Oscars and the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour of ABC’s New Year’s Eve countdown show.

Also Read: Disney+ in May: Here's Everything New, Including 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Finale

So yeah, we’d greenlight a second singalong immediately, too — especially if our reserve of original programming was dwindling down to basically zero with the ability to restart production nowhere in sight. Add in how relatively cheap it is to produce one of these Disney Family Singalongs, which essentially requires a few iPhones and Ryan Seacrest’s kitchen.

ABC’s followup, “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” is set to premiere on Sunday, May 10 at 7/6c. Happy Mother’s Day, especially to “American Idol,” which gets a great lead-in in lieu of flowers. Some number of days, later it too will join the Disney+ library.

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Donald Glover Childish Gambino

Donald Glover, Halsey Among Performers Set for ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’
AMC Theaters

AMC vs Universal: Will Cooler Heads Prevail or Is This the Beginning of the End? | Podcast
Parks and Rec Special

‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion Zooms to Thursday’s Top Ratings Spot

Jukin Media to Launch Inspirational Video Channel on Pluto TV | Exclusive
Star Wars_ The Clone Wars

Disney+ in May: Here’s Everything New, Including ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Finale

Facebook Warns of Business ‘Uncertainty’ But Wall Street Doesn’t Seem to Mind
Andy Serwer

Yahoo Finance Editor in Chief Andy Serwer Talks ‘Obstacles’ to Remote Streaming Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting
hercules

‘Hercules’ Live-Action Film in Development at Disney, Russo Brothers Producing
Newspaper Company Stock Prices Show Signs They May Have Bottomed Out

Local Newspaper Closures and Layoffs Accelerate During the Pandemic: ‘Hardly Anyone Is Safe’
SWAT

Ratings: ‘SWAT’ Rises, But Not Nearly Enough for CBS to Challenge Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’ Night
amc universal

Are AMC Theatres and Universal Really Headed to All-Out War Over On-Demand Releases?
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE