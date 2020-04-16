How to Watch ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ Event Thursday

Warm up your vocal cords! “The Disney Family Singalong” is airing tonight, April 16 and will feature celebrities singing their hits from blockbusters like “Frozen,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana” and more.

ABC is broadcasting the one-hour special beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, the singalong is not being streamed on Disney+, but cord-cutters can watch it on Sling, DirectTV Now, Hulu Live, YouTubeTV and other streaming services.

Thursday’s lineup includes remote performances from Kristen Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, and the Broadway company of Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Chenoweth will guide the viewers through a virtual vocal warm-up and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning will be the evening’s emcees.

“High School Musical” trilogy director Kenny Ortega and stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu also have an “epic” rendition of the musical’s hit track “We’re All in this Together” planned. Check out a preview of that special performance below.

Other highlights include a Lovato and Michael Buble “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” duet, Christina Aguilera singing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from “The Lion King,” and Moana’s voice herself, Auli’i Cravalho, singing “How Far I’ll Go.” And of course, “Let It Go” is on the song list, courtesy of “Glee” alum Amber Riley.

Throughout the show, Walt Disney Television and Feeding America will air various public service announcements for viewers that are “finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19,” ABC said in a statement.