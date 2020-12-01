Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC

ABC’s ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Stays Steady in Viewers With May’s ‘Family Singalong 2’

by | December 1, 2020 @ 8:43 AM

Both were way down from initial special back in April

The “Disney Family Singalong” returned as the “Disney Holiday Singalong” on Monday, when the third iteration stayed steady in total viewers with the second. (Both were down 4.6 million total viewers from the first one.)

Last night’s special on ABC had a 1.2 rating/6 share and 5.7 million total viewers. “CMA Country Christmas” followed with a 0.8/4 rating and 4.7 million viewers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

