Both were way down from initial special back in April

Last night’s special on ABC had a 1.2 rating/6 share and 5.7 million total viewers. “CMA Country Christmas” followed with a 0.8/4 rating and 4.7 million viewers.

The “Disney Family Singalong” returned as the “Disney Holiday Singalong” on Monday, when the third iteration stayed steady in total viewers with the second . (Both were down 4.6 million total viewers from the first one.)

While ABC was No. 1 in the key ratings demographic, “The Voice” carried NBC to a first-place finish in terms of overall audience members.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” was made available on ABC stations in the Seattle and Philadelphia markets last night, which could slightly inflate the below Nielsen numbers for the broadcast channel.

The initial “Disney Family Singalong” in April drew a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day numbers. The second one, in May, received a 1.3 rating in the key demo and 5.7 million total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to preliminary numbers. Following the music specials, “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. got a 0.7/4 and 4.4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and first in viewers with 5.8 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9/5 and 7 million viewers. “The Weakest Link” at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 3.3 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 4.8 million. “The Neighborhood” at 8 landed a 0.9/5 and 6 million viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 had a 0.6/3 and 5 million viewers. At 9, “All Rise” received a 0.5/3 and 4.2 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.8 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.2 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Fox was fourth with 1.4 million total viewers, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million viewers.

For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 1.5 million viewers. The “Filthy Rich” finale at 9 got a 0.3/1 and 1.2 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 749,000, airing all reruns.