Disney+ in June: Here's Everything New Coming

Final episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”

May 27, 2020

Disney+

Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in June, and it includes the final three episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” and new library titles like “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.”

Other highlights include new episodes of “It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer” and “One Day at Disney,” and old favorites like “101 Dalmations” and season one of “Schoolhouse Rock.”

Here is the full list of everything new coming in June:

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Be Our Chef Season Finale Episode 111 “The Spectacular”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 106 “Visualization”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 131 “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
One Day At Disney Episode 127 “George Montano: Plasterer”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 104 “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
Disney Insider Episode 106 “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

June 12
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl (Premiere)
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 105 “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 107 “Score”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 132 “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day At Disney Episode 128 “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

June 19
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Finale Episode 108 “Connections”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 106 “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 133 “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
One Day At Disney Episode 129 “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

June 26
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven’s Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Series Premiere – All Six Episodes Available
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 107 “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

