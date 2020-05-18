Disney Names Josh D’Amaro as Bob Chapek’s Successor in Theme Park Division

Jeff Vahle and Ken Potrock also named presidents of Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

| May 18, 2020 @ 1:57 PM Last Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 2:24 PM
Josh D’Amaro

Disney

Josh D’Amaro has been named as the new chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, a position previously held by the company’s newly minted CEO Bob Chapek, it was announced Monday.

D’Amaro joined Disney in 1998 as part of the Disneyland Resort team and has held a number of leadership positions across the Disney Parks division, including roles at Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the global licensing division of Disney Consumer Products. In 2019, he was named president of the Walt Disney World resort.

D’Amaro’s hire comes with a new leadership team for his division. Jeff Vahle, formerly president of Disney Signature Experiences, has been named president of Walt Disney World Resort. Ken Potrock, who had served as president of Consumer Products, becomes president of Disneyland Resort. Kareem Daniel, formerly president of Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/Product Creation/Publishing/Games, has been named President of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. Thomas Mazloum, who was SVP of Resort and Transportation Operations at Walt Disney World Resort, becomes president of Disney Signature Experiences.

Also Read: Disney Streaming Boss Kevin Mayer to Become TikTok CEO

“I’m incredibly proud of the new leadership team at Parks, beginning with the segment’s Chairman, longtime Disney veteran Josh D’Amaro, and his newly announced team of Jeff Vahle, Ken Potrock, Kareem Daniel and Thomas Mazloum,” Chapek said in a statement. “These talented executives played pivotal roles while leading our exceptional cast members during the largest period of growth in the segment’s history, which included the expansion of our parks and resorts around the world, the addition of new attractions including two highly acclaimed ‘Star Wars’-themed lands, and a shift to more personalized experiences for guests. And I am confident that as they assume even greater responsibility and pursue new opportunities, these proven leaders will have an even bigger impact on the future of our company.”

The reshuffling in Disney’s park division comes the same day that longtime company executive Kevin Mayer, who oversaw the launch of the Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services, announced that he would leave the company to become CEO of TikTok. Mayer will be succeeded by Rebecca Campbell as chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International.

All 14 Oscar-Winning Disney Songs, From 'When You Wish Upon a Star' to 'Let It Go' (Photos)

  • disney songs beauty and the beast mary poppins frozen
  • Pinocchio (1943)
  • song of the south
  • mary poppins 100 percent fresh rotten tomatoes
  • beauty and the beast
  • Aladdin Feather Lie
  • lion king animated
  • Pocahontas
  • tarzan
  • monsters inc
  • Toy Story 4 Woody Bo-Peep
  • the-muppets-2011
  • frozen
  • coco
1 of 15

How many will be sung on “Disney Singalong”?

Disney movies have produced some classic songs over the years -- and just over a dozen have won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE