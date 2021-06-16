Disney+ Moves All Original Series to Wednesdays

Disney+ is permanently switching up the release schedule for its original series from Fridays to Wednesday. The decision comes after Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” which debuted last Wednesday, became the most-watched original series in the streaming service’s short history.

The new release schedule will apply globally and begin with the service’s July original series, which include Pixar’s “Monsters at Work” and the reboot of “Turner and Hooch.” “Monsters at Work” will now premiere on July 7, while “Turner and Hooch” will debut two weeks later on July 21.

Before “Loki,” Disney+ premiered all of its original series on Fridays. Unlike other streaming services, particularly Netflix, Disney+ has stuck to a weekly rollout model. The Wednesday rollout will only be for original series. Original movies like Pixar’s “Luca” will continue to debut on Fridays.

Here is how the rest of Disney+’s summer schedule will rollout. The animated Marvel series, “What If…” which is expected to premiere this summer, does not yet have a premiere date.

“Behind the Attraction” from July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” from July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” batch 2 from July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021

“Growing Up Animal” from August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

“Short Circuit” season 2 from July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021

While Disney has provided no hard viewership numbers for any of its content, its three Marvel Studios series, along with “The Mandalorian” from Jon Favreau, rank as Disney+’s most-watched series, which should not come as much of a surprise given the massive fan base both Marvel and “Star Wars” have.