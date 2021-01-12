Disney, MPA Will Stop Political Contributions to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Certification

Disney and the Motion Picture Association said Tuesday that each would no longer send political contributions to the members of Congress who voted against certifying the presidential election for Joe Biden.

A Disney spokesperson said, “The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power. In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, Members of Congress had an opportunity to unite–an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace. In light of these events, we have decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.”

“The Motion Picture Association is shocked and saddened by the horrific events at the U.S. Capitol last week. As such, we have decided to suspend for the foreseeable future all contributions to Members of Congress who voted to challenge the certification of the votes of the Electoral College,” Motion Picture Association Executive Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs Patrick Kilcur said. “What’s more, many MPA and member company employees, myself included, spent many years of our careers working in the Capitol as congressional staff. Our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends and colleagues who bravely endured last week’s assault — and continue to serve our country during these challenging times.”

AT&T and Comcast made a similar announcement on Monday, saying its federal political action committee board had met earlier in the day and made the decision.

“The peaceful transition of power is a foundation of America’s democracy. This year, that transition will take place among some of the most challenging conditions in modern history and against the backdrop of the appalling violence we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol last week,” Comcast Corporation said in a statement. “At this crucial time, our focus needs to be on working together for the good of the entire nation. Consistent with this view, we will suspend all of our political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the electoral college votes, which will give us the opportunity to review our political giving policies and practices.”

Also on Monday, Hallmark asked Hawley and Sen. Roger Marshall to return the campaign contributions they received from Hallmark’s PAC, HALLPAC. Marriot has also halted its political contributions to GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the election, while Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have suspended all political contributions in the aftermath of pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol.

Even after the riots that took place at the Capitol, eight Republican senators and 139 House members voted against certifying Biden’s win.