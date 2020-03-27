Disney Parks to Remain Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

Walt Disney Company first announced park closures on March 13

| March 27, 2020 @ 12:35 PM Last Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 2:06 PM
Disneyland castle

Getty Images

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice due to the spread of coronavirus, a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company announced on Friday.

Additionally, resort and parks cast members will continued to be paid through April 18. Park closures were first announced on March 13 due to the spread of the coronavirus. Initially, Disney said it will continue to pay its cast members until the end of March. The company also recommended that any employees able to work from home — including those at its film studio and TV business — do so.

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” Disney’s statement read on Friday. “As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

Also Read: Disney World, Disneyland Resorts and Theme Parks to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, which includes all of the company’s theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines, is its biggest contributor to revenue. In 2019 the division contributed $26.2 billion to Disney’s overall revenue of $69.6 billion.

The last time Disney shut down the park was after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Also Read: All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

Disney closed its parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai and Japan back in January, though many shops and restaurants at Shanghai Disneyland have since reopened. During the company’s earnings call in February, management said the closure of the two Chinese sites alone would cost the company at least $175 million. “The precise magnitude of the financial impact is highly dependent on the duration of the closures and how quickly we can resume normal operations,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told analysts at the time.

Lightshed media analyst Rich Greenfield, who’s often been an outspoken critic of Disney, estimated that Disney could lose, on average, $35 million each day from its six theme parks — and that’s not counting losses from Disney experiences and cruise lines, which have also been halted by the threat of the pandemic.

By Greenfield’s calculation, Disney could be looking at $510 million in losses (on the low end) and upwards of $680 million (on the high end) — assuming the parks reopen as currently planned at the end of March and everything is back to business as usual.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid Getty Images/Disney
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott Getty Images
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley Getty Images
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis Disney
  • Getty Images
  • home alone 20th Century Studios
  • Peter Pan and Wendy Disney
  • Ryan Murphy Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Marvel
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Tape Brainstorm Media
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Full Moon Films
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
1 of 53

“Mulan,” “No Time to Die” and “Wonder Woman 1984” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue