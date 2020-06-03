Disney Pledges $5 Million to Nonprofit Social Justice Groups

Donation includes $2 million to the NAACP

June 3, 2020
Bob Chapek

Disney on Wednesday said it would donate $5 million towards nonprofit groups that advance social justice, beginning with a $2 million pledge to the NAACP.

“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. “This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice.”

In addition, through the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, employees are able to increase their impact in their communities by donating to eligible organizations, with the Company matching those gifts.

Also Read: What Should We Expect From Entertainment Companies When It Comes to Fighting Racism?

Over the weekend as the protests against police brutality intensified, ignited by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis officer on Memorial Day, many entertainment and media companies put out statements of support for Black Americans and people of color protesting against decades of racial injustice. Now, some media companies are putting money behind those words.

Earlier on Wednesday, Warner Music Group and owner Len Blavatnik’s family foundation pledged $100 million “to support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice and campaigns against violence and racism.” On Monday, JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, along with his and wife Katie McGrath’s foundation, pledged to donate $10 million over the next five years to groups and agendas that combat racism.

