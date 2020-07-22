Disney+ in August: Here’s Everything New Coming

Disney+ is out with its list of every new title coming in August.

Highlights include new episodes of “Muppets Now,” and “Howard,” a movie about the untold story of Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind Disney classics like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and creator of musicals including “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Fun library titles being added to the streaming service include “The Peanuts Movie,” “X-Men,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Other Disney+ Originals include episodes of “Weird But True” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

Aug. 7

Library Titles

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Disney+ Originals

Howard – Premiere

Muppets Now: Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”

One Day At Disney: Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays: Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar In Real Life: Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Aug. 14

Library Titles

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

Disney+ Originals

The One and Only Ivan – Premiere

Muppets Now: Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp – Premiere

One Day At Disney: Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True: Premiere: Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Aug. 21

Library Titles

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Disney+ Originals

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now: Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”

One Day At Disney

Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True: Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Aug. 28

Library Titles

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Disney+ Originals

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere

Muppets Now: Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day At Disney: Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True: Episode 303 – “Farming”