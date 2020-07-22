Disney+ in August: Here’s Everything New Coming

From “Howard” to “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe”

| July 22, 2020 @ 2:16 PM
Phineas and Ferb the Movie

Disney+

Disney+ is out with its list of every new title coming in August.

Highlights include new episodes of “Muppets Now,” and “Howard,” a movie about the untold story of Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind Disney classics like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and creator of musicals including “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Fun library titles being added to the streaming service include “The Peanuts Movie,” “X-Men,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Other Disney+ Originals include episodes of “Weird But True” and “Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.”

See the full list of new titles below.

Also Read: Why 'Hamilton' on Disney+ Could Spark More Demand for Filmed Broadway Shows

Aug. 7
Library Titles
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Disney+ Originals
Howard – Premiere
Muppets Now: Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”
One Day At Disney: Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Disney Family Sundays: Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar In Real Life: Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

Aug. 14
Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
Disney+ Originals
The One and Only Ivan – Premiere
Muppets Now: Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp – Premiere
One Day At Disney: Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True: Premiere: Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Also Read: 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail, Jennifer Todd Sign Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Aug. 21
Library Titles
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Disney+ Originals
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now: Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”
One Day At Disney
Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True: Episode 302 – “National Parks”

Aug. 28
Library Titles
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Disney+ Originals
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere
Muppets Now: Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day At Disney: Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True: Episode 303 – “Farming”

Happy 80th Birthday, Alex Trebek: 9 Things You Didn't Know About the 'Jeopardy!' Host (Photos)

  • Alex Trebek, Wife Jean, Son Matt Trebek, his wife Jean, and his son Matt, courtesy of "Who Is Alex Trebek? A Biography" by Lisa Rogak
  • alex trebek Alex Trebek in 1984 (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)
  • trappist monk A Trappist monk / Getty
  • Felix the odd couple Felix from "The Odd Couple" / ABC
  • Alex Trebek Jeopardy! Host Getty
  • lucille ball
  • Cats Getty
  • Alex Trebek Pillsbury Bake-Off Pillsbury Bake-Off promo / CBS
  • Alex Trebek
  • smartphone
1 of 10

Fun fact: He briefly considered becoming a priest during his college years

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's celebrates his 80th birthday on July 22. In honor of his big day, we've compiled a list of nine interesting things you probably didn't know about the longtime television personality from a new biography written by Lisa Rogak called "Who Is Alex Trebek?" out Tuesday from Macmillan.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE