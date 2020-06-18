Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming in July, and the list includes the original Broadway production of “Hamilton” on film, out July 3.

Other highlights include “The Mighty Ducks,” also July 3, new weekly episodes of “It’s a Dogs Life With Bill Farmer,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” out July 10, and all eight episodes of “Rogue Trip,” an adventure with ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and his son, Mack.

Below is the full list of everything new coming in July.

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton (original Broadway production)

Pixar in Real Life: Episode 109 “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 135 “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day At Disney: Episode 131 “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 108 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 136 “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day At Disney: Episode 132 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Episode 109 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 137 “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day At Disney: Episode 133 “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer: Season Finale Episode 110 “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Rogue Trip: Premiere (All Episodes 101 – 108)

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 138 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney: Episode 134 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now: Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 139 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day At Disney: Episode 135 “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”