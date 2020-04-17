Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in May.
Highlights include “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” a docuseries on the making of the beloved series, premiering on “Star Wars” Day, May 4. Plus, the final episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and Season 1 of Nat Geo WILD’s “Heartland Docs, DVM,” which was recently renewed for Season 2.
Get the full list below.
May 1
Awesome Animals (S1)
Birth of Europe (S1)
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S1)
Love & Vets (S1)
Nature’s Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor (S1)
Primal Survivor (S1-S4)
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe (S1)
United States of Animals (S1)
Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
Water Birds
Be Our Chef Episode 106 – “Slimy Yet Satisfying”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 – “Shattered”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 – “Star Wars: Clock”
One Day At Disney Episode 122 – “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor”
Prop Culture Series Premiere
May 4
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Directing”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Series Finale Episode 712 – “Victory and Death”
May 8
Be Our Chef Episode 107- “Anyone Can Cook”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 – “Star Wars: Hanging Art”
One Day At Disney Episode 123 – “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 – “Legacy”
Disney Insider Episode 105 – “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives”
May 15
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Be Our Chef Episode 108 – “Worth Melting For”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass”
One Day At Disney Episode 124 “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103 – “Cast”
It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Series Premiere Episode 101 – “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs”
May 22
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
Disney Vampirina (S2)
Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM (S1)
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
The Big Fib Series Premiere – All 15 Episodes Available
Be Our Chef Episode 109 – “Tiana’s Place”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 – “Bambi: Lanterns”
One Day At Disney Episode 125 “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104 – “Technology”
It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 102 – “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs”
May 29
Disney Doc McStuffins (S5)
Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
Mickey and the Seal
The Moon-Spinners
Violetta (S2)
Be Our Chef Episode 110 – “Woody’s Lunchbox”
Disney Family Sundays Episode 130 – “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl”
One Day At Disney Episode 126 – “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105 – “Practical”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer Episode 103 – “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners”
