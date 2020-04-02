Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Finds New Writer in Joby Harold

Production was delayed in January while “Star Wars” series underwent retooling

Obi-Wan Kenobi Ewan McGregor

Starwars.com

Disney+ has found its new writer for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, with Joby Harold joining the series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Harold, whose credits include “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and “Army of the Dead,” replaces Hossein Amini who left the project in January when production was shutdown. Harold has also served as an executive producer on WGN America’s drama series “Underground” and the short-lived Netflix figure skating series “Spinning Out.”

The series, which will see Ewan McGregor return as the Jedi Master from the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, had been undergoing a retooling, though McGregor has downplayed any production troubles. “We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year. The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it,” Mcgregor said during a press event in January.

Announced last summer during D23 2019, the Obi-Wan series will take place at some point during the 19-year gap between the end of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope.” “Star Wars” veteran Deborah Chow is on board to direct the series. The project will be the third live-action “Star Wars” series for Disney+, following “The Mandalorian” and the “Rogue One” prequel series centered on Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor.

Variety first reported on Harold.

