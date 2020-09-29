Go Pro Today

Disney+ in October: Here’s Everything New Coming

From “The Mandalorian Season 2” to Season 31 of “The Simpsons”

| September 29, 2020 @ 3:14 PM
Mandalorian Baby Yoda 2

Disney+

Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming in October.

Fans of Baby Yoda will be glad to hear that Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” is coming on Oct. 30. Other highlights include Season 31 of “The Simpsons,” “Maleficent,” “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.”

There are also new episodes of Disney+ Originals like “Weird But True,” “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom,” and “The Right Stuff.”

See the full list below.

Oct. 1
Maleficent

Oct.2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Mr. Holland’s Opus
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
The Simpsons (s31)
Zenimation Extended Edition – Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 102 – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”
One Day At Disney
Episode 144 – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”
Weird But True Episode 308 – “Our Solar System”

Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2
The Right Stuff Episode 101 – “Sierra Hotel,” Episode 102 – “Goodies”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 103 – “Betty and the Beast”
Weird But True Episode 309 – “Cooking”
One Day At Disney Episode 145 – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Oct. 16
Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Clouds: Premiere
The Right Stuff Episode 103 – “Single Combat Warrior”
One Day At Disney Episode 146 – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 104 – “Meet the Mandrills”
Meet the Chimps: Premiere
Weird But True Episode 310 – “Explorers”

Oct. 23
Gathering Storm (s1)
India from Above (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
Ultimate Viking Sword
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 105 – “Aardvark Love!”
Once Upon a Snowman: Premiere
The Big Fib New Episodes 116 – 130
The Right Stuff Episode 104 – “Advent”
Weird But True Episode 311 – “Scuba Diving”
One Day At Disney Episode 147- “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

Oct. 30
Disney the Owl House (s1)
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
X-Ray Earth (s1)
The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 106 – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”
The Right Stuff Episode 105 – “The Kona Kai Seance”
Weird But True Episode 312 – “Camping”
One Day At Disney Episode 148 – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

