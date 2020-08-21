Disney+ in September: Here’s Everything New Coming

Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming in September, and the list includes new episodes of “Muppets Now” and “One Day at Disney.”

Also, Disney+ subscribers can pay an additional $29.99 for early Premiere Access to the new live-action “Mulan” movie several months before its wide release.

Library titles being added next month include “Bend It Like Beckham” starring Keira Knightly and Season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”

See the full list below.

Sept. 4

New Library Titles

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan (with Premiere Access)

Disney+ Originals

Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”

Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)

Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)

Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

Sept. 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney: Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”

Weird But True: Episode 305 – “Photography”

Sept. 18

New Library Titles

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Disney+ Originals

Becoming (Series Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”

Weird But True: Episode 306 – “Trains”

Sept. 25

New Library Titles

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Disney+ Originals

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Original Series Premiere)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Original Movie Premiere)

One Day At Disney: Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”

Weird But True: Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”