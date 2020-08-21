Go Pro Today

Disney+ in September: Here’s Everything New Coming

New “Mulan” movie will be available in advance for an additional fee

| August 21, 2020 @ 12:06 PM
Mulan

Disney

Disney+ is out with its list of everything new coming in September, and the list includes new episodes of “Muppets Now” and “One Day at Disney.”

Also, Disney+ subscribers can pay an additional $29.99 for early Premiere Access to the new live-action “Mulan” movie several months before its wide release.

Library titles being added next month include “Bend It Like Beckham” starring Keira Knightly and Season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.”

See the full list below.

Sept. 4

New Library Titles

Ancient China from Above (s1)
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Never Been Kissed
Strange Magic
Trick or Treat
The Wolverine

Mulan (with Premiere Access)

Disney+ Originals
Earth to Ned (Series Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 140 – “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
Muppets Now: Episode 106 – “Socialized” (Season Finale)
Pixar In Real Life: Episode 111 – “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music” (Season Finale)
Weird But True: Episode 304 – “Germs”

Sept. 11
Christopher Robin
One Day At Disney: Episode 141 – “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
Weird But True: Episode 305 – “Photography”

Sept. 18

New Library Titles
Bend it Like Beckham
Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
Europe from Above (s1)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story
Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
Soy Luna (s2-3)
Violetta (s3)
Wicked Tuna (s9)

Disney+ Originals
Becoming (Series Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
Weird But True: Episode 306 – “Trains”

Sept. 25

New Library Titles
Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
The Giant Robber Crab
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
Muppet Babies (s2)
Oceans
Port Protection: Alaska (s3)
Sydney to the Max (s2)
Wild Central America (s1)
X-Ray Earth (s1)

Disney+ Originals
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Original Series Premiere)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Original Movie Premiere)
One Day At Disney: Episode 143 – “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
Weird But True: Episode 307 – “Venomous Animals”

