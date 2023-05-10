Disney Beats Wall Street Even as Disney+ Sheds 4 Million Subscribers

Walt Disney modestly beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it revealed earnings for its March-end quarter. The company posted net income of $1.27 billion or earnings per share of $0.93. Revenues for the quarter and six months grew 13% and 10%, respectively.

Analysts were expecting Disney to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenue of $21.7 billion. Disney shares closed Wednesday at $101.13 per share, down 1% today and 13.7% YTD. Share prices have fluctuated this year between a low of $88.87 in early January and a high of $113.21 in early February.

Despite intense media coverage focused on a legal and public relations battle between the company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over its parks in the state and concern over the WGA strike’s impact on scripted content, Disney CEO Bob Iger instead highlighted its strides in cutting costs after announcing plans to lay off 7,000 employees and get its streaming business closer to profitability.

Disney reported 157.8 million Disney+ subscriptions as of the end of March, down 2.5% from 161.8 million at the end of 2022. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected 163.5 million subscribers.

This time last year, Disney+ had 137.7 million paid subscription households, which was an addition of 7.9 million from the previous quarter and brought relief to investors on Wall Street doing an about-face on subscribers-at-all-costs strategies. Moreover, while subscriptions were down,

The company cited the $2.32 billion in global box office from “Avatar: The Way of Water” as contributing to a huge boost in its theatrical revenue compared to this time last year. Disney just announced today that it had earned over $2 billion in the theatrical box office this year thus far. 2023 is what Iger and friends hope is a return to pre-COVID theatrical normality.

Future quarters may benefit from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which kicked off the summer with a $289 million global launch, and hopes are high for Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid” remake, Pixar’s “Elemental” and Lucasfilm’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

And while previous Disney tentpoles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Encanto” were comparatively quick to hop from theaters to Disney+, the theatrical window has been closer to pre-COVID normality for Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel. The last two years have provided plenty of evidence that theatrical releases, even in-theater bombs like “Lightyear” generally performed better on Disney+ than most streaming-only features. The new game will be reacclimating consumers to seeing Disney biggies in theaters rather than waiting a month or two to watch them “for free” on Disney+.

The immediate impact of the Writers Guild strike may be more about managing negative publicity than facing hard financial decisions. Iger has been called out by name as among the executives receiving sky-high pay packages as writers strike for higher wages and pre-streaming television employment structures. How he addresses the strike may impact his reputation as a talent-friendly CEO.

Few expect the film production pipeline to be impacted unless the strike extends past six months, and in the meantime, films and television shows not being produced could mean additional investor-friendly savings, at least in the near term. Should the strike last long enough to create yet another production pipeline pile-up, costs could temporarily escalate, which analysts may take into account in their longer-term forecasts.

More to come…