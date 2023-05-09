disney abc signature wga writer strike

Disney’s Streaming Profitability Is Wall Street’s Top Concern – Not the Hollywood Writers’ Strike

by | May 9, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Analysts will likely ask Bob Iger about the WGA on Wednesday’s earnings call, but cost-cutting matters more to investors in the short term

Bob Iger came back to Disney promising a steady hand. On Wednesday, it will be Wall Street’s turn to feel the calming touch again.

As the last major streaming player to report earnings, Disney will likely match its peers in promising to stick to plans to turn a profit in its direct-to-consumer business in 2024. And though labor strife and politics will likely take their turn in the conversation, investors will be far more focused on learning whether cost-cutting efforts designed to generate $5.5 billion in annual savings are paying off.

