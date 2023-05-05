Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the major streaming services compare to one another by subscribers and ARPU. (TheWrap)

Why Cable and Broadcast Shows Still Matter for Streaming | Charts

by | May 5, 2023 @ 9:08 AM

From ”The Simpsons“ to ”The Last of Us,“ series from corporate siblings still account for a large part of viewer demand

Would Paramount+ have topped 60 million subscribers in the past quarter without shows from CBS, MTV and other sister divisions? It’s hard to know, but the streamer is far from alone in depending on more than just streaming-only originals, a new analysis shows.

Streaming services have long relied on a combination of original and licensed content to attract and retain subscribers. While original content helps establish a unique brand identity and drives new subscribers, licensed content serves as the backbone for these services, providing a rich and diverse library of titles that cater to a broad range of tastes and preferences. 

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

