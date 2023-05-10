J.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes and Adam McKay Lead Donations for $1.7 Million Strike Relief Fund

As the writers’ strike aims to shut down production in Hollywood to force studios to make a better deal with the Writers Guild of America, some of the top showrunners in the industry are banding together to raise funds for entertainment workers who will be affected by the loss of jobs.

The WGA announced on Wednesday that more than $1.7 million has been pledged by writers to the Entertainment Community Fund, a nonprofit formerly known as The Actors Fund that provides emergency financial assistance to workers in film and television who meet the needs-based requirements, regardless of their profession within the industry or union affiliation.

Among the showrunners and producers contributing to the fund are J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, Adam McKay, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhimes, Mike Schur, and John Wells.

“This is a time for our entire industry to band together,” said Chris Keyser, WGA Negotiating Committee co-chair. “Withholding our labor has proven to be the only way we can force the studios to give us a deal that allows writers to earn a fair, sustainable living at our craft.”

“That said, the WGA is not insensitive to the toll that this work stoppage will take on the entire industry. Our guild’s strike fund is available to help WGA members, but other workers need assistance too. We are encouraging our members who are able to contribute generously to the Entertainment Community Fund, where these grants will provide relief to our fellow film and TV workers who most need it,” Keyser continued.

Those who wish to donate to the Entertainment Community Fund can do so through their website.