Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face"

Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face" (Peacock)

Why Comcast Needs to Enter the M&A Game: Buy Out Hulu or a Competitor | Charts

by | May 1, 2023 @ 4:43 PM

Scale matters in streaming, and even with NBCUniversal titles, Peacock just isn’t big enough yet

If Comcast is serious about its streaming ambitions, it must weigh its two most likely expansion plans: Buying out Disney’s ownership stake in Hulu or an M&A with a competitor.

In its first-quarter earnings, Comcast showed impressive growth in Peacock subscribers to 22 million. But while revenue was up 45%, Peacock’s losses were mounting ($704 million vs. $456 million a year ago), the NBCUniversal parent reported Thursday.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
The Diplomat, Keri Russell

‘The Diplomat’ Lands at the Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Charts
Writers strike WGA TV

How Will a Writers’ Strike Reshape TV? | Analysis

HUSSLUP Launches Desktop App Aimed at Improved Creative Professional Networking
Hollywood Writers Strike

With a Strike Deadline Hours Away, the Writers Guild and Studios Remain Far Apart
super-mario-bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Pushes April Monthly Box Office Total to Pre-Pandemic Levels of Nearly $900 Million
Bluesky Social is attracting social media users.

Why Bluesky Is the New Hotness | PRO Insight
The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man is coming to Disney+.

Spider-Man Will Help Disney+ Spin a Web That Captures Streaming Customers | Charts
Tupac Shakur in Dear Mama (Credit: FX)

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History