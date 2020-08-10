Disney Drops ‘Fox’ Name From TV Studios Amid Rebranding After Merger

August 10, 2020
Almost 18 months after the Disney-Fox merger closed, Disney is finally dropping the “Fox” from its acquired television studios’ names as part of a major rebranding across 20th Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios and ABC Signature.

Under the changes, ABC Studios and its subsidiary ABC Signature will merge into one studio, ABC Signature, which will be led by current ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox Television, which is run by Carolyn Cassidy, will become 20th Television, and Fox 21 Television Studios, led by Bert Salke, will be renamed Touchstone Television, after the Disney-owned television brand that was retired in 2007.

The studios’ name changes are effective immediately and come complete with new logos and motion end cards, which will be used for all new episodes of Disney Television Studios programming going forward. Per Disney, “Library titles and episodes broadcast before the rebrand will remain unchanged.”

The removal of “Fox” from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios’ names was inevitable, as the change was agreed to when the transaction between Disney and 21st Century Fox was negotiated to avoid confusion in the marketplace. Disney dropped the “Fox” from its acquired film studios, 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight, back in January.

The decision to bring back Touchstone Television as the new name for Fox 21, with a logo that still looks like the old Fox 21, branding is “an intentional blending of old and new,” an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.

“Our new studio names and logos mark a new day for ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television while honoring their rich histories and the creative power of The Walt Disney Company,” Disney Television Studios president Craig Hunegs said in a statement Monday. “Dana and I could not be more pleased with the first year of our three studios together as part of Disney Television Studios and we believe that with our powerhouse talent roster and exceptional studio teams, the best is yet to come.”

Disney’s ABC Signature, 20th Television and Touchstone Television produce hits like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “This Is Us,” “9-1-1,” “American Horror Story,” “Queen of the South,” “American Dad,” “Barkskins,” “grown-ish” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” among many other series. Combined, the three rebranded studios recently earned 47 Emmy nominations combined.

You can see the new motion end cards for 20th Television here, for ABC Signature here, and for Touchstone Television here, and find their new logos below.

20th Television

abc signature

