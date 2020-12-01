Disney announced yet another sweeping reorganization of its TV division on Tuesday, this one under Walt Disney Television entertainment chairman Dana Walden.

Among the many changes, Karey Burke will move over to the studio side and take over 20th Television, which will also be absorbing Touchstone Television into its operations. Hulu’s originals chief Craig Erwich will add ABC Entertainment to his purview. Disney TV Studios president Craig Hunegs gets a new job as president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television, where he’ll work directly with Walden.

Under Burke, 20th Television executives Carolyn Cassidy and Jane Francis will get new roles as well. Cassidy, who previously headed up 20th Television, will become executive vice president of development. Francis, who comes over as part of Touchstone, will serve as executive vice president of series, where she will oversee ongoing shows. Bert Salke, who led Touchstone Television (most of that came under its former name, Fox21) will leave the company and segue to a production deal.

The moves are expected to result in some layoffs, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, though it is unclear how many.

ABC Signature will remain a separate studio and continue to be led by Jonnie Davis, who will now report directly to Walden. Freeform president Tara Duncan will continue in her role. As previously announced, Shannon Ryan will serve as president, content marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment.

“This has been an incredibly challenging but successful year. Our television studios produce many of the top-rated shows in the industry. ABC is now the No. 1 entertainment network and the Hulu Originals team launched their most successful slate yet of critically acclaimed, award-winning, high-performing shows. I am proud of our exceptional leadership team and all we have accomplished, but the media landscape is changing and this reorganization better positions us for the future,” said Walden. “The changes we are announcing today are in service of three goals: rightsizing our organization, streamlining functions across our studios and original content teams, and strengthening our partnerships with the extraordinary creators who call Disney Television Studios their home.”

The changes on Tuesday come a few weeks after Walden’s boss, Peter Rice, announced his own major restructuring of Disney’s TV and streaming operations (you can read about those changes here). Part that included Walden getting her new title.