Watch Alan Menken Perform a Medley of His Disney Hits for ‘Rosie O’Donnell Show’ Benefit (Video)

Plus: A little “Little Shop of Horrors”

| March 23, 2020 @ 10:47 AM

Beloved composer Alan Menken was one of many celebrities who joined Rosie O’Donnell on Sunday for the one-night-only return of “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” a benefit to raise money for The Actors Fund to provide relief for members of the entertainment industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Menken’s offering to those who tuned in to the special — recorded remotely by O’Donnell and her guests, who are all on lockdown in different locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak — was a delightful medley of some of his classic Disney songs, along with a little bit of “Little Shop of Horrors” thrown in for good measure.

You can watch Menken’s performance via the video above, in which he plays bits of “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas,” “King of New York” from “Newsies,” “Never Had a Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” “Go the Distance” from “Hercules,” “I See the Light” from “Tangled,” “That’s How You Know” from “Enchanted,” “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” from the movie of the same name, and “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.”

Menken also offers a bit of an update on the now-halted live-action “Little Mermaid” movie.

Per the fundraiser’s description, “The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.”

At the time of publication, O’Donnell’s benefit had raised $92,841 for The Actors Fund. You can watch the full special here.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 79

Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

