All 14 Oscar-Winning Disney Songs, From ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ to ‘Let It Go’ (Photos)

Disney movies have produced some classic songs over the years -- and just over a dozen have won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
"When You Wish Upon a Star" -- "Pinocchio" (1940)
The first song from a Disney movie to win Oscar glory is Jiminy Cricket's ballad from "Pinocchio," sung by Cliff Edwards.
"Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" -- "Song of the South" (1947)
Allie Wrubel and lyricist Ray Gilbert's song, based on a pre-Civil War folk song, is a catchy ditty in a film that has not been screened in decades due to its depiction of African American characters like Uncle Remus.
"Chim Chim Cher-ee" -- "Mary Poppins" (1964)
Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews' duet, written by the brotherly duo of Richard and Robert Sherman, continues to charm.
"Under the Sea" -- "The Little Mermaid" (1987)
Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman snapped Disney's two-decade drought with the standout tune from an animated musical that re-established the studio's dominance in the genre.
"Beauty and the Beast" -- "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
Two years later, Menken and Ashman won for the title song to this hit, sung by Angela Lansbury.
"A Whole New World" -- "Aladdin" (1992)
The following year, Menken (with lyricist Tim Rice) won for this high-flying ballad.
"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" -- "The Lion King" (1994)
Elton John and Tim Rice won for this ballad -- beating out two other songs from the megahit, "Hakuna Matata" and "Circle of Life."
"Colors of the Wind" -- "Pocahontas" (1995)
Judy Kuhn sang this title track in the film, another win for Alan Menken (this time with lyricist Steven Schwartz). But Vanessa Williams also released a version that hit the charts.
"You'll Be in My Heart" -- "Tarzan" (1999)
Phil Collins took home the gold for this ballad, which he originally conceived as a lullaby for his daughter.
"If I Didn't Have You" -- "Monsters Inc." (2001)
Randy Newman had been nominated 14 times -- including for the memorable "Toy Story" theme, "You've Got a Friend in Me" -- before he managed to win for this pleasant thematic knockoff.
"We Belong Together" -- "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Nine years later, Newman returned to the podium for the theme from the third "Toy Story" movie.
"Man or Muppet" -- "The Muppets" (2011)
Bret McKenzie, best known for the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, snagged an Oscar in a year in which only two songs were nominated. (The other was "Real in Rio" from the Blue Sky animated film "Rio.")
"Let It Go" -- "Frozen" (2013)
Husband-and-wife songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem became an overplayed earworm -- thanks to Idina Menzel's soaring vocals.
"Remember Me" -- "Coco" (2017)
Lopez and Anderson-Lopez won their second Oscar for this memorable tune, which is repeated in a number of versions throughout the film.