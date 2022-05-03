Disney Streaming Adds Top Execs From Netflix and Meta

Disney on Tuesday announced the hire of top executives from Netflix and Facebook parent Meta to join its growing streaming team.

After a decade of building all of Netflix’s global customer communication products and teams, Devika Chawla joins Disney as SVP of lifecycle engineering to lead Disney’s initiatives to optimize customer journeys, interactions, and retention on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+.

She will report directly to Sean Curtis, SVP of Services & Data Engineering.

In addition, Disney announced the hire of Arun Chandra as SVP of viewer experience. After four years at Meta, he will helm Disney’s viewer experience teams, partner management operations, support channels and audience insights for subscribers across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+.

Arun will report directly to Alisa Bowen, EVP of Business Operations.

“I’m very excited about the huge potential and impact of elevating consumer lifecycle experiences across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ globally,” Chawla said in a statement. “The opportunity to build world-class teams, technologies and products for this scale that amplify the stories created at Disney is tremendous. I look forward to experiencing the magic and adventure at Disney.”

Chandra added: “I am proud to join Disney, a company that continuously innovates to delight customers in both the digital and physical worlds. It’s incredibly exciting to have this opportunity to scale up our best-in-class Viewer Experience team for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+ and deliver an exceptional experience for all our viewers across the globe.”