Disney Sued for Defamation by ‘Say Nothing’ Subject Marian Price

Disney is being sued by Marian Price for the way she’s depicted in the FX series “Say Nothing,” which suggests she’s guilty of an execution-style murder.

Price – a former Provisional Irish Republican Army volunteer – filed her defamation complaint in Dublin High Court on July 2. Her issue with the series revolves around the assertion that she was involved in the murder of Jean McConville – a Belfast mother of 10. The “Say Nothing” finale shows Price – played in the series by Hazel Doupe – killing McConville by shooting her in the back of the head.

In the filing, Price called for damages from Disney and Minim UK Productions and the removal of the execution scene. The lawsuit comes after Price – who now goes by Marian McGlinchey – threatened to sue in November 2024 shortly after the series premiered on FX.

McConville became one of the Disappeared – people who were abducted and killed by the IRA – when she vanished and was buried in 1972. Her body was uncovered in 2003. The Belfast mother was taken during The Troubles in Northern Ireland by the IRA under suspicion of passing information to the British Army. In an investigation following her discovery in 2003, it was concluded that McConville was not in fact an informant.

“Say Nothing” adapts the 2019 nonfiction book from Patrick Raden Keefe that chronicled McConville’s children searching for the remains of their mother alongside the decades-long radicalization of Price and her sister Dolours into the IRA. Like the show, the book concludes Marian Price fired the gun that killed McConville.

Aside from the defamation lawsuit, “Say Nothing” is enjoying an award season run. The series earned an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie” for the episode “The People in the Dirt.” The Emmy-nominated episode is the same one Price is looking to have altered to have the execution-style murder scene removed.