Disney Television Animation, the animation wing of Disney Branded Television, has upped Douglas Bensimon and Edward Mejia to Vice President of Current Series.

In their new roles, the executives will continue reporting to Khaki Jones, Senior Vice President of Current Series.

Bensimon currently heads up a team that oversees Disney Television Animation’s serialized properties for Disney Channel and Disney+. He also works with Marvel Studios on content geared towards families and kids aged 6-14. Bensimon has been a member of the Disney Television Animation department since 2012, when he got his start as a Current Series assistant and worked his way up through the positions of coordinator, manager and director. He was tapped as executive director of Current Series in 2021, leading projects such as Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” for Disney+ and Disney Channel’s “The Ghost and Molly McGee” and “Amphibia.”

In his current position, Mejia leads a team specializing in Disney Television Animation’s titles originating from Disney heritage characters and stories for Disney+ and Disney Channel. In 2005, he began at the company as an assistant to the president of Disney Channels Worldwide, eventually joining the Disney Channel Original Series department and Disney Television Animation. Within the latter department, he worked in Development and Current Series, moving up through the ranks of coordinator, manager, and director. He became executive director of Current Series in 2020. Titles he’s overseen include “Monsters at Work” for Disney+, the upcoming “Kiff” and “Primos” for Disney Channel, and “DuckTales,” “Mickey Mouse,” “Star vs. The Forces of Evil” also for Disney Channel.

“One of our guiding principles is to prepare high-potential team members for greater levels of responsibility and to recognize the contributions of innovative, diverse, ready-to-lead executives,” said Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of TV Animation at Disney Branded Television. “As a result of their sheer talent, solid experience and Khaki’s mentorship, Edward and Doug are highly skilled in imaginative, visual story-based work, and each has a deep appreciation for our brands and a trusted rapport with content creators that helps us achieve our goals.”